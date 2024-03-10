What are the most strange or weird or you-never-thought-of it-or imagined PC parts on Amazon

Back in the days of ye olde goog, I'd search for something (with a pretty good idea of what I was looking for) and go through 10s, 100s of pages of results until I found it, or something like it, or I'd change the query and go through some more pages.



Nowadays it's a bit easier to find popular things at least, but the less popular stuff is pushed down (or entirely removed) in the results, unfortunately. In my experience, on amazon at least, less (keywords) is more, and if all else fails, search amazon via an external engine.



For something like that, I'd search for "4pin sata fan", or "4pin sata", and then maybe go to the "computer parts/accessories" category (if you can). It's actually not far down in the results for me.



I really like that one. It's a genius pcb layout, sata/fan can plug in on either side and work correctly, so you can turn it around if you want. Exposed power pins kinda suck, but not a huge deal -- just gotta be careful about placement.