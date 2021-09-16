What are some good cheap around 85" TVs?

I've been thinking about ditching my projector and getting a large TV and mounting it on the wall.

I found a great price on Samsung QLED QE85Q60T and I'm curious if it's any good and worth getting?
The price is about €1700.

I don't watch TV a lot so I have no big demands since my current projector is like 10 years old and 1080p lol.
I would like to move my current 55" from the living room to the bedroom since it's never used and want something as big as possible without breaking the bank.

I can stretch my budget a bit if the alternative is maybe 10-20% more expensive but waaaay better.
Any suggestions?
 
The Samsung and LG offerings at those sizes are both excellent. If you're not in a hurry though, I'd suggest waiting a few months. The current gen TVs have been out about 8 months now and the next generation will be announced late this year or early next. Likely worth waiting to see if the newest generation has something you want, or to take advantage of price drops on the current generation. If you live in the US, there are also likely to be sales for Black Friday at the end of November.
 
Check rtings.

https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/best

Is there a reason you want size over quality? Unless you sit really far from the TV. I would take higher quality over size. The Q60T is decent but a bit weak when it comes to HDR contents. I would take a Q80T 75" over the 85" Q60T any day
 
