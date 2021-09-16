What are some good cheap around 85" TVs?

I've been thinking about ditching my projector and getting a large TV and mounting it on the wall.



I found a great price on Samsung QLED QE85Q60T and I'm curious if it's any good and worth getting?

The price is about €1700.



I don't watch TV a lot so I have no big demands since my current projector is like 10 years old and 1080p lol.

I would like to move my current 55" from the living room to the bedroom since it's never used and want something as big as possible without breaking the bank.



I can stretch my budget a bit if the alternative is maybe 10-20% more expensive but waaaay better.

Any suggestions?