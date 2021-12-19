What am I doing wrong when printing?

I have the Ender-3 V2 printer and as far as I can tell I have a level bed, however when I get about 20 minutes into a print, if I am lucky to get that far, whatever I am printing will no longer stick to the bed and start to move. I am using the inland PLA filament and the box tells me to have a print temp between 215 and 230 C and I have set it in the middle around 222. The system defaults to having the bed at 50 C and I have tried different temps between 50 to 60 C. I am getting frustrated enough that I want to chuck the unit but my wife would kill me if I did and I have hardly printed anything because I cant get anything to stick.



Thoughts?



I am trying the glue stick trick but I doubt that will even work.