What am I doing wrong when printing?

I have the Ender-3 V2 printer and as far as I can tell I have a level bed, however when I get about 20 minutes into a print, if I am lucky to get that far, whatever I am printing will no longer stick to the bed and start to move. I am using the inland PLA filament and the box tells me to have a print temp between 215 and 230 C and I have set it in the middle around 222. The system defaults to having the bed at 50 C and I have tried different temps between 50 to 60 C. I am getting frustrated enough that I want to chuck the unit but my wife would kill me if I did and I have hardly printed anything because I cant get anything to stick.

Thoughts?

I am trying the glue stick trick but I doubt that will even work.
 
I have a BL touch but never got it to work properly at all and when I set it up according to the directions, the tip was bent.
 
Just use some purple glue stick or a very light coat of aquanet super hold hair spray. Let it dry and start your print. If your bed is level this will work for sure. I’ve done it with thousands of prints.

An ABL isn’t going to fix the print not sticking. It does help if you have a 90% level bed. But it’s not going to work miracles.

And that’s good PLA. It is the same as eSun. Same manufacturer. I print around 55 on the bed and 215 with the PLA+ that I use.
 
