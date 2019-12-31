WFI Adaptors: USB vs PCIe

Let's hear it! lol My old gaming rig is making bzz bzzz noises in audio. I traced it back to my ASUS PCIe 2.5 Wireless card. Disable it in devices, and the problem goes away. A few people on different forums have had this same problem using Windows 10. So, I need to replace it. I'm going to build a new gaming rig soon, so I want something i can swap into that system. Overhead latency is a concern. I'd like to have a combination BT5.0/Wifi adapter in either PCIe or USB 3.0. What connection is going to be the cleanest and provide the best general performance. I'll be using it for gaming also. I always thought a card directly in the MB slot was going to be the fastest, but now I'm seeing that may not be the case (Since USB ports can connect right to the MBalso (disregarding case front/side panel connectors). Also, any suggestions of brand or adapters would be appreciated. I'm seeing what appears to be a lot of Chinese adapters like "Mpow" and other seemingly nameless knock offs. I've just had too many bad experiences with that low quality crap. I don't want to POS with shit caps and chips. I know some of it is decent, and I won a digital Chinese amp that is actually quite good. I just don't want to take any chances with my internet connection. So, let's hear it!