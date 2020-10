Comixbooks said: https://www.energy.gov/ne/downloads/infographic-fission-vs-fusion-whats-difference



I had to look up the difference between fission and fusion been out of the loop for a while. I had to look up the difference between fission and fusion been out of the loop for a while. Click to expand...

Fission is breaking apart atoms, fusion is joining atoms together. Fission is easy–just throw a bunch of particals at atoms and eventually they'll break apart naturally. Fusion is harder, because atoms are generally already pretty stable, or become stable quickly, and their cores repell each other so just mashing them together generally doesn't work too well.