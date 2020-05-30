Western Digital SMR Drives: the class-action lawsuit and the performance impact

theregister said:

A US law firm is seeking owners of certain shingled Western Digital drives to join a class-action suit against the storage slinger, alleging the manufacturer didn't document its use of shingled magnetic recording (SMR) in kit aimed at RAID arrays.





Hattis Law today revealed it is looking for plaintiffs in the US who bought the affected drives to back its case over allegations regarding undocumented shingling in WD Red NAS hard drives, as well as some of its Blue and Black drives. Given the relative slowness of SMR drives, they aren't really suitable for write-heavy RAID work, though WD is accused of advertising them for just that purpose.