Western Digital SMR Drives: the class-action lawsuit and the performance impact

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/05/29/wd_class_action_lawsuit/
https://www.servethehome.com/wd-red-smr-vs-cmr-tested-avoid-red-smr/
You might be asking yourself how bad is this performance, and is it worth the minute of hassle it takes to fill out a class-action lawsuit form? Will at Servethehome performed a great comparison and even recorded a video about it, for those who prefer ittheregister said:A US law firm is seeking owners of certain shingled Western Digital drives to join a class-action suit against the storage slinger, alleging the manufacturer didn't document its use of shingled magnetic recording (SMR) in kit aimed at RAID arrays.
Hattis Law today revealed it is looking for plaintiffs in the US who bought the affected drives to back its case over allegations regarding undocumented shingling in WD Red NAS hard drives, as well as some of its Blue and Black drives. Given the relative slowness of SMR drives, they aren't really suitable for write-heavy RAID work, though WD is accused of advertising them for just that purpose.
https://www.servethehome.com/wd-red-smr-vs-cmr-tested-avoid-red-smr/