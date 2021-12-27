Western Digital M.2 SN750

Just picked one of these up didn't see the reason to pay 35.00 extra for a Samsung 970 EVO I'll see what happens had a gift card for X-MAS.

The Western Digital has pretty good review hardly any 1 star reviews. I'm only going with GEN 3 because they are cheaper why get half the capacity with GEN 4. My biggest worry when GEN 5 comes out are the boards going to be compatible?