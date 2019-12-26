Western Digital Has Been Developing A New File-System: Zonefs

    "Western Digital has been investing big into zoned storage for allowing larger capacity economical devices. More background information on zoned storage can be found via the Western Digital blog.

    Their proposed Zonefs file-system is currently coming in at only about fifteen-hundred lines of new code considering it's not a complete file-system but just a specialty implementation for better exposing zoned storage."

