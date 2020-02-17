Weird Outlook sync issues - Exchange

I was drafted in to help our helpdesk guy with a strange issue. Our CEO has a problem with Outlook not completely syncing with our server. His Outlook client on his laptop gets new e-mails as expected, but doesn't seem to be syncing his Sent Items, or any changes he makes, such as deleting items from his inbox. However, if he deletes an item on his phone, his Outlook client will get the change. If he sends a message from Outlook on his laptop, it goes through, but doesn't show up on the server or his phone under Sent Items.



As a solution, we've tried repairing Office. I've removed Office and reinstalled. We can always delete his .ost, but then he'll loose changes he's made locally. I have it backed up to .pst, just in case.



As some background, we're running Office 365, but using on-prem Exchange 2016 servers.His .ost was 97 GB in space, but I was able to compact that down to 66 GB. We have the registry keys in place to allow such a large .ost file, but he has had frequent issues. Obviously, the easiest solution is to have him archive e-mail, but I'm looking for any options or suggestions before that.