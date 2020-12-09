Weird noise coming out of the motherboard when downloading or loading programs : coil whine of vrm?

Hi,
I have this weird little noise coming out of my PC, it's not loud but sometimes annoying and I can't figure out where it comes from :
On the video the fans are off to hear it better.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62GCC0W9CV0
It feels it's more audible when there are some loadings and it sounds like an HDD but.. i don't have any HDD in my rig, only 2 sata SSD and an M2,
I was wondering if it can come from the motherboard capacitors somehow and that's a bit worrying
If it's just coil whine, I read that tweakingthe setting vrm switch frequency can fix it
I never touched this setting i don't really know if i should put like 300 / 500 or 100?
if it's just coil whine I guess I should leave it as it is since Asus won't RMa it for coil whine
Mine is actually on auto in my bios
maximus hero XI
9900k
EK AIO 360
Strix 3090
Thanks
