Weird noise coming out of the motherboard when downloading or loading programs : coil whine of vrm?

Hi,I have this weird little noise coming out of my PC, it's not loud but sometimes annoying and I can't figure out where it comes from :On the video the fans are off to hear it better.It feels it's more audible when there are some loadings and it sounds like an HDD but.. i don't have any HDD in my rig, only 2 sata SSD and an M2,I was wondering if it can come from the motherboard capacitors somehow and that's a bit worryingIf it's just coil whine, I read that tweakingthe setting vrm switch frequency can fix itI never touched this setting i don't really know if i should put like 300 / 500 or 100?if it's just coil whine I guess I should leave it as it is since Asus won't RMa it for coil whineMine is actually on auto in my biosmaximus hero XI9900kEK AIO 360Strix 3090Thanks