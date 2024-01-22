Weird issue with new data drive

I have an HTPC running 10 home x64

MSI h67 mobo/2100t



NTFS file system, obvi and I had an 8tb data drive also in NTFS

System drive is a raid array so mobo is set in raid mode



I filled it up so I bought a seagate exos 14tb and formatted in exfat (i've never played with exfat before)



Anyways, plugged it in like normal. Transferred everything to it and life was good for a few days.

Upon a restart the computer wouldn't boot, stuck at A2. Can't access setup or boot while stuck at A2

I was able to boot with the drive unplugged but can't plug it in when I'm in windows (I'm assuming because I'm in Raid mode vs AHCI and hotswapping is disabled in Raid?)



So I grab an external reader, put the drive in it and try to boot. Same thing, stuck at B2, can't access setup or boot

Boot to windows with reader turned off, then turn it on. Drive pops up and all my stuff is there. But I can't write to it. I give up and figure I'll transfer everything back to the 8tb drive (which is ntfs and was working fine except being full) About half the files transferred but a large portion say they are unable to transferred as "they are too large for the destination file system"



Well the destination file system is NTFS, and they came from there. and much larger files are able to be transferred. There does not seem to be any rhyme or reason, just half or so of the files are unable to be transferred back to the original NTFS data drive, or my system drive



These files are also now unable to be played back from the exfat drive they are on



Any ideas? or did I just blow up about half my media?