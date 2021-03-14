Weird issue when waking from sleep (6900xt)

Happy Sunday morning [H]'ers

So I've had my card for two weeks and I am very very happy with the overall performance so far.

One small glitch though: When waking up from power save, the monitor goes into the resolution of 1024x768!?!?!? YUGE text. A workaround I have discovered is either a reboot (initially) or just turn the monitor completely off for a second and turn it back on and the resolution is back to normal (3840x1600)

Any thoughts? Been doing this for both driver updates I have used.

Thank you
 
