Weird Growth in Loop

Hey everyone,
I had my loop for around 6 weeks now and all my parts are new including: CPU block, GPU block, pump, reservoir, radiators x2 and hard tubing. They are all brand new and never used. Given that my CPU and GPU block have acrylic tops, I can see that they were absolutely clean without any debris at all when I purchased them. I rinsed them with distilled water for 30 minutes or so before installing them. For the radiators, I have cleaned and rinsed them as well for several hours to remove any debris from the factory. I did this religiously to ensure that both radiators were completely cleaned before I installed them.
Currently, I am using Dazmode protector (https://www.dazmode.com/shop/watercooling/liquids/performance-liquid/dazmode-protector/) which is an anti-corrosion and biocide coolant. People claim this is the same stuffs as Feser One from Germany. It recommends mixing 100mL of this coolant with up to 900mL of distilled water. I mixed 100mL of this coolant with 700mL of distill water in my loop.
Anyhow, my watercooling loop has been running for 6 weeks (my computer is usually turned off at night time) and I find this weird growth in my loop. As you can see from the pictures and videos below, there are blotches of white spots which look like mold/lint and appear fluffy too. You can see these spots along the hard tubing, CPU waterblock and reservoir. Also, you can see a thin layer of this fluffy stuff on the surface of the water in the reservoir.
Any idea what this is? Is this algae growth?
Here are the pics and videos:
[/url
]
[url=https://postimg.cc/k6twj9Lr][/url
]
I had my loop for around 6 weeks now and all my parts are new including: CPU block, GPU block, pump, reservoir, radiators x2 and hard tubing. They are all brand new and never used. Given that my CPU and GPU block have acrylic tops, I can see that they were absolutely clean without any debris at all when I purchased them. I rinsed them with distilled water for 30 minutes or so before installing them. For the radiators, I have cleaned and rinsed them as well for several hours to remove any debris from the factory. I did this religiously to ensure that both radiators were completely cleaned before I installed them.
Currently, I am using Dazmode protector (https://www.dazmode.com/shop/watercooling/liquids/performance-liquid/dazmode-protector/) which is an anti-corrosion and biocide coolant. People claim this is the same stuffs as Feser One from Germany. It recommends mixing 100mL of this coolant with up to 900mL of distilled water. I mixed 100mL of this coolant with 700mL of distill water in my loop.
Anyhow, my watercooling loop has been running for 6 weeks (my computer is usually turned off at night time) and I find this weird growth in my loop. As you can see from the pictures and videos below, there are blotches of white spots which look like mold/lint and appear fluffy too. You can see these spots along the hard tubing, CPU waterblock and reservoir. Also, you can see a thin layer of this fluffy stuff on the surface of the water in the reservoir.
Any idea what this is? Is this algae growth?
Here are the pics and videos:
[/url
]
[url=https://postimg.cc/k6twj9Lr][/url
]