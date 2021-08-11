Weird Growth in Loop

T

turok_t

n00b
Joined
Aug 25, 2018
Messages
47
Hey everyone,

I had my loop for around 6 weeks now and all my parts are new including: CPU block, GPU block, pump, reservoir, radiators x2 and hard tubing. They are all brand new and never used. Given that my CPU and GPU block have acrylic tops, I can see that they were absolutely clean without any debris at all when I purchased them. I rinsed them with distilled water for 30 minutes or so before installing them. For the radiators, I have cleaned and rinsed them as well for several hours to remove any debris from the factory. I did this religiously to ensure that both radiators were completely cleaned before I installed them.

Currently, I am using Dazmode protector (https://www.dazmode.com/shop/watercooling/liquids/performance-liquid/dazmode-protector/) which is an anti-corrosion and biocide coolant. People claim this is the same stuffs as Feser One from Germany. It recommends mixing 100mL of this coolant with up to 900mL of distilled water. I mixed 100mL of this coolant with 700mL of distill water in my loop.

Anyhow, my watercooling loop has been running for 6 weeks (my computer is usually turned off at night time) and I find this weird growth in my loop. As you can see from the pictures and videos below, there are blotches of white spots which look like mold/lint and appear fluffy too. You can see these spots along the hard tubing, CPU waterblock and reservoir. Also, you can see a thin layer of this fluffy stuff on the surface of the water in the reservoir.

Any idea what this is? Is this algae growth?

Here are the pics and videos:

20210811-103351.jpg
]

20210811-103005.jpg
]

20210811-103030.jpg



 
A

AustinW

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 26, 2021
Messages
193
Id flush the loop and take the block apart to find out what it is. But if I were to gusse its dust/crud collecting within the loop.
 
