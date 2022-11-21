Weird batter y backup issue.

I got a weird thing happening with my APC and Im not sure why. I built a new system 5800x with a 6650xt (good enough for WoW @ 1440p) and i got it hooked up to an apc 600va battery backup. (internet router is on its own backup) Working fine but if I get into a high action raid in WoW the APC start beeping like it is running on battery. As soon as I back off the boss and get out of the battle it stops beeping. As soon as I go into the battle again it starts beeping again. This sound like the battery is dying or could it be the comp is drawing too much power from it? Ive never had anything like this happen before so I'm lost.