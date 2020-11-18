weird amd nvidia comparison videos?

OpenLooper
Yo guys,
Is it just me or anyone else thing this is weird?
JayzTwoCents does a comparison though does not include a 3090, which would always be on the top for the comparisons on his benchmarks and if were comparing the best new cards from each company, it should be there.... (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXRvqjXf4Sc)
Gamers Nexus does comparison though includes an OC'd 6800xt but NOT an OC'd 3090..... I would think it would need a 3090 OC'd to be a proper comparison of benchmarks. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLVGL7aAYgY)
**EDIT** WTF, Gamers Nexus includes OC'd 3090 when comparing wattages. he has an oc'd 3090, why not put in on any of the fps benchmakrs.
What do you guys think of these types of reviews/benchmarks?
