weird amd nvidia comparison videos?

O

OpenLooper

n00b
Joined
Oct 22, 2020
Messages
28
Yo guys,

Is it just me or anyone else thing this is weird?

JayzTwoCents does a comparison though does not include a 3090, which would always be on the top for the comparisons on his benchmarks and if were comparing the best new cards from each company, it should be there.... (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXRvqjXf4Sc)

Gamers Nexus does comparison though includes an OC'd 6800xt but NOT an OC'd 3090..... I would think it would need a 3090 OC'd to be a proper comparison of benchmarks. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLVGL7aAYgY)
**EDIT** WTF, Gamers Nexus includes OC'd 3090 when comparing wattages. he has an oc'd 3090, why not put in on any of the fps benchmakrs.

What do you guys think of these types of reviews/benchmarks?
 
L

LukeTbk

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
260
OpenLooper said:
and if were comparing the best new cards from each company, it should be there...
Click to expand...
Considering that 6900xt is not there yet that is not what they are doing and considering the 3080 cost more than the 6800xt (but is close) it is very ok to concentrate on the 6800xt-6800-3070-3080
 
O

OpenLooper

n00b
Joined
Oct 22, 2020
Messages
28
LukeTbk said:
Considering that 6900xt is not there yet that is not what they are doing and considering the 3080 cost more than the 6800xt (but is close) it is very ok to concentrate on the 6800xt-6800-3070-3080
Click to expand...
I get it, ok that gives Jayz a free pass. though wtf nexus?
 
J

jerry8169

n00b
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
22
LukeTbk said:
Considering that 6900xt is not there yet that is not what they are doing and considering the 3080 cost more than the 6800xt (but is close) it is very ok to concentrate on the 6800xt-6800-3070-3080
Click to expand...
Exactly, the 3090 and 6900XT would be the top of both stacks, and as soon as the 6900XT is available for review, I'm sure we'll see it compared to the 3090
 
L

LukeTbk

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
260
OpenLooper said:
I get it, ok that gives Jayz a free pass. though wtf nexus?
Click to expand...
I am not sure clicking on the link there is at the top a 6800xt OC and a 3080 FE OC as well, that seem one of the best comparable you can do right now no ? Comparing a 6800xt OC to a double the price 3900 would be interesting to some but not many (people would want to see the 6900xt if they are looking to buy 3900s I would suppose)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top