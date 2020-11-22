Webcams for video making

Psycrow
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 463
Hi
I know the best recorder cams are something in the price range from 1000 $ and up.
But i have this c920 from logitech that is outdated and that is why i have looked on this streamcam from logitech.
It has 1080 60 hz and perhaps i could find it for black friday cheaper.
Is this cam a decent/good cam to start out with if i want to make videos on youtube for fun or when im bored.
Or is there a better cam for similar price ?
