Webcams for video making

Hi



I know the best recorder cams are something in the price range from 1000 $ and up.

But i have this c920 from logitech that is outdated and that is why i have looked on this streamcam from logitech.

It has 1080 60 hz and perhaps i could find it for black friday cheaper.



Is this cam a decent/good cam to start out with if i want to make videos on youtube for fun or when im bored.

Or is there a better cam for similar price ?