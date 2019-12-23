WD white label showing some errors normal?

    ekological

    Hi all,

    I run a Solaris VM in ESXi, passing through a LSI 9201i-16 that is currently connected to 16 2TB Western Digital WD2003FYYS. Space is tight, so I bought a WD Easystore 14TB unit, gutted it, and installed the WD140EMFZ drive in a backup system that has the same controller for testing for an eventual 8 14TB raidz2 ZFS setup. The backup system is running ESXi 6.7 with Solaris 11.4. Running iostat -En shows some illegal request errors and when I left the system idle for a few days and checked again, I saw 3 - 5 soft errors and hard errors (I have since rebooted the VM, so the soft/hard errors don't appear below). Is this something to be concerned about? I just checked now and see 1 illegal request for the boot drive as well:

    Media Error: 0 Device Not Ready: 0 No Device: 0 Recoverable: 0
    Illegal Request: 1 Predictive Failure Analysis: 0 Non-Aligned Writes: 0
    c1t0d0 Soft Errors: 0 Hard Errors: 0 Transport Errors: 0
    Vendor: VMware Product: Virtual disk Revision: 2.0 Serial No:
    Size: 107.37GB <107374182400 bytes>
    Media Error: 0 Device Not Ready: 0 No Device: 0 Recoverable: 0
    Illegal Request: 8 Predictive Failure Analysis: 0 Non-Aligned Writes: 0
    c0t5000CCA264DB5BF1d0 Soft Errors: 0 Hard Errors: 0 Transport Errors: 0
    Vendor: ATA Product: WDC WD140EMFZ-11 Revision: 0A81 Serial No: 9RH*****
    Size: 14000.52GB <14000519643136 bytes>

    Any ideas? I only did one drive so far because if it's not suitable, I can easily return the remainder.

    TIA,
    Chester
     
