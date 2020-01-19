WD Ultrastar DC HC520 / HGST He12 50% slower in the center

Discussion started by frherbers, Jan 19, 2020

  Jan 19, 2020 #1
    frherbers

    frherbers n00b

    The WD Ultrastar DC HC520 / HGST He12 should have a transfer rate of 243MiB/sec.
    This is true for the first two TBs, but than it degrades to only 50% in the center of the drive.

    Used the following script to run 5 cycles. For each cycle measured the transfer rate at each start of a TB.

    Code:
    #!/bin/bash
for run in 1 2 3 4 5
do
    for i in 11 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
    do
        echo "RUN=$run SKIP=$i"
        b=`expr 1024 \* 10`k
        s=`expr $i \* 100`KB
        c=`expr 1024 \* 1`
        dd if=/dev/sdg bs=$b iflag=direct skip=$s count=$c status=none | pv -b -t -r >/dev/null
        /usr/sbin/smartctl -a /dev/sdg | grep ^194     # show temperature
        echo
    done
done
    Each cycle showed the same transfer rate (there was no variation) at a specific TB start, independent of temperature.

    SKIP=0 10.0GiB 0:00:42 [ 242MiB/s]
    SKIP=1 10.0GiB 0:00:42 [ 242MiB/s]
    SKIP=2 10.0GiB 0:00:43 [ 235MiB/s]
    SKIP=3 10.0GiB 0:00:45 [ 226MiB/s]
    SKIP=4 10.0GiB 0:00:46 [ 220MiB/s]
    SKIP=5 10.0GiB 0:00:48 [ 210MiB/s]
    SKIP=6 10.0GiB 0:00:50 [ 202MiB/s]
    SKIP=7 10.0GiB 0:00:53 [ 192MiB/s]
    SKIP=8 10.0GiB 0:00:57 [ 178MiB/s]
    SKIP=9 10.0GiB 0:01:01 [ 166MiB/s]
    SKIP=10 10.0GiB 0:01:08 [ 149MiB/s]
    SKIP=11 10.0GiB 0:01:18 [ 129MiB/s]

    RUN=1 33Celsius
    RUN=2 39Celsius
    RUN=3 42Celsius
    RUN=4 43Celsius
    RUN=5 44Celsius

    Did somebody else notice this 50% drop of transfer rate for these drives?
    Did you receive a sustainable transfer rate through the drive?
    Hope to have some users running my script and showing their results for similar drives.
     
  Jan 19, 2020 #2
    Blue Fox

    Blue Fox [H]ardForum Junkie

    This is normal for any hard drive and is just simple geometry. You will only get peak speeds on the outer tracks.
     
    drescherjm likes this.
  Jan 19, 2020 #3
    drescherjm

    drescherjm [H]ardForum Junkie

    The only time this is not the case for a spinner is when the inner tracks are not used. Some enterprise drives used to short stroke the drive ( not use the entire platter).
     
