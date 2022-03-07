WD RED SN700 NVMe for general use.

Just wanted to rebuild my 5960X rig and when I do I can never be bothered to over write the existing SSD I just buy a new one. Thought I'd try something a little different so out came the 500GB Corsair MP510 and in went a 500GB WD RED SN700.



Mainly designed to use in NAS boxes for cache. However, I wanted to give one a try and also the endurance rating was a nice bonus. Wasn't bothered that it's only Gen3 as my rig is only that too.



Well it all went in and works a treat. The Corsair will be erased and used for something else. I just like having the entire system there if the rebuild goes wrong or I missed something. Benchmarks are all the usual high end Gen3 speeds.



Yes something else would have done but I wanted to try it.