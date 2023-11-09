WD P10 gaming hdd

B

buschman31

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,413
i have a question. Just bought an used WD Black P10 game drive (5tb) from a pawnshop. I'm assuming it was used as an ext. game hdd. Getting home i connected it to my usb 3.0 hub and then to the usb 3.0 port of the mobo. both times in control panel disk management its only showing as disk 3 unknown--not initialized.

In Aomei partition shows it as basic mbr 0.00kb

So is it possible all partitions and just wipe the drive clean and reuse it for pc use? I dont have a game console so any info/games is useless to me. Or i'm not doing something right in clearing this hdd?
 
