WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive - $210

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by Luke M, Dec 14, 2019.
As per the usual first question: what drives are in there? Shuckable etc?
Now that is tempting. $15 per TB, just like the 12TB at 180, but higher storage density and less power consumed per unit storage. I think I am not going to do it, and wait for 16TB's to come down to $15 per TB. I have enough open space I can afford to wait.
No data that I can see for what drives are in them.
Nothing yet on https://www.reddit.com/r/DataHoarder/
Well it's presumably WD140EMFZ, but does knowing that help any? What's the real question?
On the servethehome forum thread, someone bought 4 and will know Thursday. They're assuming "they’ll be white labeled versions of the WD140EFFX."
Extra $20 off with Google Express: Link (or use promo code HOLIDAY19 at checkout).
Came out to around $211 shipped after (CA) tax. Now I just need another two and I'll be able to backup my RAID10 6x14TB NAS. Well not really since I'm not even close to filling that NAS yet and my backup can be a random array of drives in JBOD.
That is a lot of data to lose. Good price though
I bought the 12tb drive. I think I’d rather have another one of those at 179 than a 14tb drive at this price. Plus at least we know what drives are in the 12tb.
I just bought 1. The $20 off using Holiday19 made it a good deal for me.
Most are interested because these have the possibility of being Red Drives or relabeled Red Drives. Red drives are stupid expensive. I can't even find 14TB Red drives in stock right now, but I believe they are over $400 a piece. The cost of building large arrays gets multiplied many times over when you're buying 10-20 drives. Even a $50 savings per drive can be significant. Saving $200 per drive, in excess of 50%, is insane.
So the question asked is the question that needs to be answered: What drive and can I take it out?
The thing is that they aren't the same drives because they would be sold for the full price as regular reds if they were such drives. And the 14TB reds are stupid expensive for what they are as the true enterprise grade 14TB drives I got earlier this year were actually cheaper.
I've noticed that the WD external deals seem to be in line with drives being as cheap as they can even though they share the same parts with more expensive brothers. But knowing what I know about pricing, there's no way a $200 drive has the same thing going for it as a $400 drive--it just won't. And in arrays where simultaneous drive failures at the wrong time can destroy large amounts of data, the cost of the drives is just a part of the total cost of a storage system. I mean if drives never failed at all, I don't think people would really care what the cost per TB would be because every drive you'd ever buy would still run indefinitely so you're only buying at an incremental cost.
Bought another 10TB (x5 total now) and used the google shopping code for another $20 off. Thanks!
I think you pay a lot for "warranty" too on boxed red drives, which you lose shucking I believe.
The thing is, this has been happening for a long time. The 8TB Easystores originally had 8TB Red drives in them. Saying "should" doesn't matter. In a business that involves manufacturing most of the cost differences associated with selling a product is just about artificial differentiation. You can have two identical products and sell them at two different prices with just a different label.
Need an example? That's how every Costco brand essentially operates. There is a premium brand that charges their premium price, and then there is Kirkland brand that is relabeled for Costco at a cheaper price. This is done on things like Olive Oil to Alcohol, cleaning products to toiletries. And the companies do this relabeling because it targets two different sectors. One is a group that cares about labels, the other cares about deals, and you can't get people to change their buying behavior. So you sell more product by simply relabeling the product and pricing them differently. Hell, this is how they make money regardless of if you choose store brand or brand label sitting side by side, which is genius.
This is much the case here for harddrives. WD has a product they label for NAS use and another for consumer level and as long as you don't know whats on the inside they can get away with it. Smarter people who figure out what the drives are regardless of the labels can get better deals.
The argument can be whatever "against". But if the cost is too high then you might not be able to afford building arrays any other way. This is versus the cost of buying "true" RED's. I could buy twice as many of these drives and run an entire redundant array to support my already redundant array.
Still, all drives are a crap shoot whether enterprise level or consumer (and you can read Backblaze reports all day if that's your thing). But arguing that people should spend twice as much money to build their arrays for themselves when that additional cost isn't viable is a pointless argument. Considering as an example that on 10 drives that's a cost difference of $2000. Which may not matter for a small business, but it is a significant investment for an individual user.
So the question is the question because people have budgets. If you don't care and you don't want it and it doesn't make sense for you: then fine. But most folks on here are educated enough to at least know the risks they're taking with these drives and it's ridiculous to say they shouldn't when it's not even your money.
That's purely dependent on what it takes to shuck the drive. You can simply put the drive back in the enclosure to handle warranty. But it's doubtful these are supported more than a year. 3, tops.
I guess that's my point, I'd rather have the capacity than the warranty if it came down to it because either way if a drive fails you need to get that replacement in there ASAP. I have found nothing stating these relabeled white drives are any less reliable so I will continue to buy them when on sale
I don't know why you say that. For years, these had 8TB Red drives in them at a price that was, as I recall, roughly 1/2 buying the bare drive. My guess is the only reason they went to white label drives was becasue people were buying these externals, shucking them and selliing the bare drive on ebay.
Well that's why you use some sort of RAID system with a secondary backup.
Drive is WD140EMFZ, looks to be helium.
Looks like it is the same drive as the Ultrastar HC530, but "underclocked" to 5400rpm. The 512MB cache is still fully intact.