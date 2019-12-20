WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive - $210

The thing is that they aren't the same drives because they would be sold for the full price as regular reds if they were such drives. And the 14TB reds are stupid expensive for what they are as the true enterprise grade 14TB drives I got earlier this year were actually cheaper.



I've noticed that the WD external deals seem to be in line with drives being as cheap as they can even though they share the same parts with more expensive brothers. But knowing what I know about pricing, there's no way a $200 drive has the same thing going for it as a $400 drive--it just won't. And in arrays where simultaneous drive failures at the wrong time can destroy large amounts of data, the cost of the drives is just a part of the total cost of a storage system. I mean if drives never failed at all, I don't think people would really care what the cost per TB would be because every drive you'd ever buy would still run indefinitely so you're only buying at an incremental cost.

