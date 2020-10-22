WD Blue M.2 worth it?

I was checking out this crazy deal on a 2TB WD Blue 3d NAND 2TB SSD for $175 when I realized that it says the read speeds are 560 MB/s and write speeds at 530 MB/s.
Does that just make this a glorified M.2 without the benefits of the extra speeds I've been looking at with other M.2s?
I was hoping to upgrade my hard drive to an m.2 2tb with totally unnecessary rgb lighting if I found a good deal because of the 3500/3000 r/w speeds.
Please tell me I'm notcrazy and I'm reading the description right on that WD Blue and it's not a good purchase.
