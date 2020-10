WD Blue M.2 worth it?

I was checking out this crazy deal on a 2TB WD Blue 3d NAND 2TB SSD for $175 when I realized that it says the read speeds are 560 MB/s and write speeds at 530 MB/s.Does that just make this a glorified M.2 without the benefits of the extra speeds I've been looking at with other M.2s?I was hoping to upgrade my hard drive to an m.2 2tb with totally unnecessary rgb lighting if I found a good deal because of the 3500/3000 r/w speeds.Please tell me I'm notcrazy and I'm reading the description right on that WD Blue and it's not a good purchase.