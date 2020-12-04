WD Black 1tb 11yr replacement

I'm getting Win7 OS errors and gradual slowing. Is the drive failing? I need reliable replacement. HGST has best current fail record. Where can I find the best value on a new WD/HGST drive? Open to an SSD, but my mb is Sabertooth X58 with old PCIe 2.0 slot. Which SSD would be easiest to install? My uses are surfing and video streaming, no large file transfers, personal desktop.



I ran a program called Hard Disk Sentinel, and it reports the old drive is perfect. ? Maybe replacement not needed. But what is causing all the Windows errors and slowing (8-10 minutes to boot)? No virus found by AVAST, and Malwarebytes finds nothing.