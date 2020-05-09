WC Feedback for High TDP Build

Is it worth changing my fans as I'll be struggling to shed heat load, or will changing the SE360 out for a HWLabs 360 leave me ok. If #1 leaves me on the edge, is it worth adding a third radiator to the bottom with say a a Noctua Industrial 3000rpm as a sort of intercooler fan / top up cooling for when it's getting slammed, if so how much would it help How the hell do you drain a loop with a bottom mount radiator

Currently my watercooled PC is an Enthoo Evolv ATX with a EKWB PE360 and SE360 cooling a 7700k with a 1080ti, Aquacomputer blocks. The SE I had to get as it was the only one that I could get my hands on at the time that would fit in the front of my case. I know it's crap.I'm about to change my case to a Define 7 so I can fit EATX and will replace three machines with a single workstation. As this will be a threadripper build I'm going to be looking at a ton of heat compared to my current water cooled machine (7700k and 1080Ti) and so I'm a bit concerned I need a bit of a cooling refresh. My 'working' delta t is probably about 15 degrees at the moment, but that is because I have a very gentle fan ramp and obviously the case is pretty crap airflow wise (I was going to sort all that when I got it but got pissed off with the build and just threw it together and gave up).For existing and new, I prefer things to be ultra quiet as standard, ramping up when gaming / crunching as the GPU obviously chucks out a bunch of heat, and then can put fans full speed to floor it and when everything is maxed (the gaming instance will be like 8-12 cores I'd expect so this is more of a ws type load and would just walk away while it works so noise matters less)I don't really have a budget given the spec and this being a 5 year purchase (GPU aside), but that doesn't mean I just want to needlessly spend money.Evolv ATXD5PE360SE3606* 120mm Silent Wings High Speed EditionAqua Computer AqueroFractal Define 7 (standard not XL)TR 3960 w/ Heatkiller 4Ampere Titan/Ti depending on what comes out first. Figure 280wMotherboard for reference will be MSI Creator or Zenith II but makes no difference for this ofc, same with the rest of the bits.