Water cutting or laser cutting side panels?

I'm in the process of revamping my Feeding Frenzy project and need some sources here in Florida or South East USA who can laser or water cut my Lian Li V2000b case. I need to cut openings for the bottom compartment (both side panels) with radiused corners as well as a much bigger opening to see into the upper compartment also with radiused corners.
I would like to use tempered glass to fit the openings so that the glass is flush with the outside case panel or perhaps 20-30 thousanths receded. To do this I will probably need a source than can do diamond CNC grinding as well.
