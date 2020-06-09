Water cooling v2 aio vs custom

Once I water cooled in an FT-02, I didn’t get much in the way of a decent result, but it worked for a while until the pump died. The pump was second hand, I didn’t have the patience to strip it all down so I sold it all.



Now I am a bit older and am looking at water cooling again, but trying to work out whether to go custom or AIO.



If I go custom, It will be CPU only until I get my next GPU at least, it could possibly be the only thing cooled by this anyhow. Thing is I wouldn’t be going for the best of the best gear, it’d be a mid range setup. I would also be trying to cool for the silence.



My current case is an inexpensive cooler master master box lite, and it spends its life hidden behind a desk, as such I don’t really care how much or how little bling I am putting into it. The case has room for a single 280 or a 360 (the latter is my preference as I have lots of spare fans). I could probably carve out more room in the top of the case with a jigsaw if I needed it, though I think I would rather just buy another case if I was going down that road.



I live in a dusty environment, all my fans have filters on them.



The thing is, I want whatever setup I get to last me 5-8 years at least, as it is an investment, and I am not keen to be pulling down the rig every year, so probably would run car coolant in there if going custom.



While I appreciate that no one can make the choice for me, I would really like some opinions to help with the decision.



Also: random question, what size flexible tubing should I use if I go custom?