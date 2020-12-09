Water cooling noob takes on ITX custom loop

So I got it in my head that an ITX build would be cool. Not only that, but I wanted it to be really powerful in as small a form factor as possible. I went with a ryzen 3950x and an rtx 3090 in a lian li tu150.Cooling is an issue. At first I thought I could mitigate the problem with an undervolt on the GPU, and that worked sort of, but I went with an h80i v2 for the 3950x and it seems that aio is being overwhelmed with the 3950x heat plus the intake temps caused by the 3090 aren't helping. The current setup:The gpu is plenty cool, no issue there whatsoever, it is the CPU that is choking, and for full system loads (100%+100%) I have to have cpu boost disabled and run it at a locked frequency, and leave the side panel off. So I should have gone custom loop in the first place, but live and learn. (h80i v2 in the for sale forum, one week oldSo I am going to see how I do with a custom loop for the CPU only, with the idea that the loop is upgradable and expandable so maybe down the line I will integrate the GPU into the loop. Anyway, I ordered a bunch of stuff to do a cpu only loop to start and see if it is enough.In addition to what you see, I added some 90 degree fittings and an acrylic extender to act as a fillport since I am going without a res due to space constraints. Let me know if you see me overlooking something. So I went with a 45mm full copper radiator which should be an upgrade over the aluminum one of the h80i v2, an XSPC copper waterblock, and a DDC310 pump with top and mount. I went with the monsoon free center fittings and 7/16 x 5/8 tubing because they were on clearance, so I think I got a good deal and I should have enough for anything I do with this system.Do you think the single 120mm 45mm thick copper rad with a push fan is enough for the 3950x? My other thought was if it isn't, after running through the rad in the rear, run through another 120mm rad in the front. Thoughts?And coming from the AIO, I didn't have to think about pump placement. Now I have to find a spot for the pump, which is roughly 80mm x 80mm x 80mm. I'm thinking mount it to the ceiling of the case to the left of the power supply, basically over the memory so it's inlet and outlet ports face the rear of the case and can 90* down to the cpu block and rad, and use either the top or side inlet for the fillport.That's all for now, I will post back when I get some parts in the mail and start seeing how things fit together.