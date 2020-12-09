Water cooling noob takes on another custom loop

Epos7 said:



You might want to check out Optimum Tech's video's on YouTube. He tried doing a 3090 + 5950X in a custom loop with a 240mm rad, and it didn't work. Not enough cooling capacity:



Nice! I'm in the planning stages of something similar. I'll be using a 3080 and either my 3900X or a 5900X.

VirtualMirage said: Based on my own small build experience, attempting to put such high power hardware and cooling in such a small space is fun yet frustrating, challenging yet rewarding, and different.



I am concerned that the 120mm radiator is still going to be limited, especially with just a single fan. Sometimes I question whether my 240mm x 54mm radiator is enough (maybe it is just in my head), but that is because I am in a push only configuration and I try to run my fans so that they are quiet. Also, I am a stickler for cool running CPUs, not being used to the Ryzen high core count heat load since I came from just a quad core i7 6700K. I would do a push/pull if I had room, but I don’t. For you, I’d recommend at minimum a push/pull if there is room with a radiators that size.



Also, if you haven’t planned to already, you might want to consider reversing the fans so that it intakes air from the rear and exhausts air out the front. With the front fan being so close to the 3090 fan, you might be able to extract much of the heat it exhausts directly out the front before it even gets a chance to heat up the rest of the case.



My other concern would be the radiator fans sucking the exhausted GPU air from the back and pulling it back into the case, especially since heat rises. But it would probably be cooler than the air it is sucking from within the case. Maybe devise a little divider on the back between the two so that the fan sucks in less of then GPU exhaust.



Keep in mind the pump you ordered puts out heat inside the case, it doesn’t get cooled by the coolant. Also, if you can find the room, a reservoir wouldn’t be a bad idea. It will make filling and monitoring coolant levels easier and will increase your heat soak capacity a little. It won’t make your system run cooler, it just gives more coolant that would need to be heated up. And like a pot of water, 1qt of water in a pot takes less time to reach boiling temps than 2qts of water in the same pot. But it will eventually reach the same temps. Click to expand...

Nobu said: If you can fit a 60mm rad and the pump, I would try. Of course, if the 45 isn't enough, you could get the 60 later and have them both (if they fit, that is). Depends on how you want to do it. Click to expand...

Kardonxt said: I would try swapping your rad fans to be intakes and make the front fan an exhaust before anything else.



How bad are your temps exactly, are you experiencing throttling?



A custom loop may get your temps down a few degrees but it isn't going to work wonders. In my experience high end rads don't tend to perform incredibly better than chintzy ones. Surface area is much more important and 120mm may just not be enough. I would plan on adding a second rad from the start or just upgrading to a case with room for a 240. Click to expand...

Thanks for the link, I just watched. He is really asking a lot of that 240mm rad, I didn't get the specs but curious how thick it is and what size fans as well, since a lot of the 15mm fans have lousy static pressure. IF I integrate the 3090 in the loop, I could then fit a slim 240mm rad in the bottom of the case. There is no way to fit one with the GPU in full form, nor would I consider bringing the GPU into the loop without 240mm of extra rad, minimum.I'm hoping to see a performance increase with the copper rad and new water block, and also going to get some higher static pressure fans and gaskets. The thermaltake riing fans I have in push pull are supposedly radiators fans, but I'm leaning toward gentle typhoons, one on the rad, one as case intake. I'm not opposed to sticking a fan on the back of the case (outside) to enable push pull of necessary. I took some measurements beforehand, but really I just need to see how this stuff all fits together to decide what I want to do. I don't think push/pull will fit inside the case without interfering with cpu block fittings. I did get a block that is square and therefore can be rotated 90* for this reason, as a last resort. I don't want to have the CPU heat inside the case, mainly because I want to OC it, and 16 cores OCed is a lot of heat applied to motherboard, SSD, power supply, etc, and if not OCing, still a lot of heat to make the smallest fan ramp up, the PSU fan. I know the 3090 dumps a lot more heat than the 3950x, but I set a custom fan curve to run the 'exhaust' fan on the 3090 at 70% while the passthrough fan is at 30%, to reduce heat in the case. It was worth a few degrees of CPU temp. Like you said, I think intaking from the back would be a lot of hot air from the GPU exhaust as well. As for the pump, I'm glad it doesn't dump heat into the loop since it will be less load on the rad. I am planning to mount to the ceiling so that it radiates up rather than in the path of airflow to the rad. If you can find room in my case for a res, please let me know, but with possible plans of a front rad in the future, there isn't a whole lot of space without completely disrupting airflow. Going with 11mm ID tubing instead of 10mm should give me 10% more coolant though, so that is a little more heat capacity. I am using a clear 15mm g1/4 extender as a fillport/res so I can make sure the loop has enough fluid all the time.I took measurements and without the actual parts some of it was guessing and eyeballing, but I don't think I can squeeze a 60mm rad plus a 25mm fan inside the case, but even if I could, I think the 45mm rad with 2 fans in push pull would be a bit better than the 60mm rad with a single fan. With that, if I find I can fit fans in push pull on the 45 and therefore have room for the 60, I can move the 45mm rad to the front and add a 60mm to the back. I'll have some more insight once the parts show up.For the reason above, that the 3090 exhausts air outside the case right below the rear case fan, I don't think setting the rear to intake would help much. If temps are still bad with the new gear, I might rework it to be a front mount radiator instead of rear, but at that point I think I would just add a second rad rather than move it. In terms of temps, CPU temps doing something like cinebench were about 85C stock. Doing GPU intensive programs like renders and machine learning, CPU temps increased about 10C. That would be TJMAX with both cpu and gpu fully loaded. Setting the cpu to 3.8ghz at 1.1v dropped temps about 10c or so. I've made a lot of changes so I forget which results were with the side panel before taking it off full time. Right now the rad is completely outside of the case with push pull fans and is about 5c cooler than it was inside the case with the side panel off, so like 70-72C 3.8GHz 1.1v 100% load. I'm ordering some higher CFM/static pressure/RPM fans so they should be better all around at getting fresh air to and from the rad. I'll know soon enough!Thanks for all the feedback everyone. I'll definitely post back with results.