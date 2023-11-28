water cooler, CPU

Hello everyone,
I'm using the i9-12900k OC @5,1 GHz, with the Noctua NH-D15 ( 2 coolers)
I never used before some water coolers, so I have no idea if it would be a good idea to upgrade.
Does it improve / decrease, the temps / noise?
I'm using the PC, mostly for gaming ( flight / racing simulators ) and rarely, Photoshop, video editing
RTX 4090, 32 GB DDR4, resolution is 8k, mainboard Asus ROG Strix A-Gaming wifi d4
The PC case is Corsair Graphite 780T
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/pc-...-series-780t-full-tower-pc-case-cc-9011063-ww
Could you guys, please, give me some advices?
Should I get some AIO cooler for the CPU?
I'd like OC a bit more than 5,1 GHz
Could I use such a AIO, for both, CPU and GPU??
And another question : worth upgrading the DDR4 ( 3600 MHz) to DDR5 - 5600 MHz ?
Thank you very much, in advance, every advices are welcome
