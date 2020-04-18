Watching random traffic over the internet

Just curious.......

When IP based traffic is sent from point A to point B, it follows a certain path, called hops I think, to it's destination.



So let's say for example I send a packet to a server somewhere else in the world. My PC sends those packets to my ISP which in turn forwards them to the destination...via certain paths only.



Does that mean that ONLY computers in the path from point A to point B could ever see (or intercept) those packets?



In other words, packets sent over the Internet are only available to be seen by a limited number of (nodes) and not by the entire Internet?