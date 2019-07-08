WatchGuard M370

I was able to grab one of these in new condition on eBay this morning for less than $30. I anticipate the UTM license is expired for the unit, but I intend to install PFsense anyway. This is all for home lab work and ultimately a dedicated home appliance.I have been shopping around for similar hardware (bidding on an M400) and am still waiting for arrival of T30 ordered over the weekend to experiment different configurations and topologies. I think I only intend to keep the best of the bunch and sell the rest.I’m still puzzling over the price: Minus license expiration, why would the M370 be so very low? By WG’s own comparison page, it lacks SFP ports, but outperforms both the M400 and T30 and is a non-EOL product. Were there any outstanding issues with these?Thanks!