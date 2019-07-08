WatchGuard M370

I was able to grab one of these in new condition on eBay this morning for less than $30. I anticipate the UTM license is expired for the unit, but I intend to install PFsense anyway. This is all for home lab work and ultimately a dedicated home appliance.

I have been shopping around for similar hardware (bidding on an M400) and am still waiting for arrival of T30 ordered over the weekend to experiment different configurations and topologies. I think I only intend to keep the best of the bunch and sell the rest.

I’m still puzzling over the price: Minus license expiration, why would the M370 be so very low? By WG’s own comparison page, it lacks SFP ports, but outperforms both the M400 and T30 and is a non-EOL product. Were there any outstanding issues with these?

https://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-products/appliances-compare/15016/1342/3592

Thanks!
 
If you visit enough offices you'll find quite of few of these devices just laying around for free. I have a couple sitting in my cupboard of collected IT crap.

Seems Techs either love them or laugh at them.
 
Unexpectedly, I ended up with both the M400 and M370... for free.

I swapped the M370's drive, upgraded the CPU with a spare on hand, and installed pfSense. It's the fastest IPSec server, and firewall generally, that I've owned. No complaints.

The M400 is probably going to be sold again, so I'm weighing whether to swap its CF drive, install pfSense, and be done with it.
 
IdiotInCharge said:
I tried briefly to figure out what hardware is in them and failed...
Here's some information: https://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-help/documentation/hardware-guides

The as-shipped M370 uses a Lanner NCB-WG4210 mainboard with a Skylake Celeron G3900 CPU and 4 gigabytes of memory. Storage is (now) a Kingston mSATA 120GB SSD. I kept the original 16GB drive with Watchguard's 'FireOS' to ship if/when I ever sell the unit.

Oh, and replacing the quiet noisy stock 40mm fans with three Noctua NF-A4x20 PWM was practically necessary. Now the box is whisper-quiet in the rack and the temperatures are actually no higher than before.
 
rflcptr said:
The as-shipped M370 uses a Lanner NCB-WG4210 mainboard with a Skylake Celeron G3900 CPU and 8 gigabytes of memory. Storage is (now) a Kingston mSATA 120GB SSD. I kept the original 16GB drive with Watchguard's 'FireOS' to ship if/when I ever sell the unit.
That should knock pfSense out of the park :)
 
IdiotInCharge said:
That should knock pfSense out of the park :)
Can't complain. :D

edit: my mistake, it has 4 gigabytes of memory. It has another slot so I could add a 4 gigabyte DIMM to get dual-channel mode working...
 

rflcptr said:
Unexpectedly, I ended up with both the M400 and M370... for free.

I swapped the M370's drive, upgraded the CPU with a spare on hand, and installed pfSense. It's the fastest IPSec server, and firewall generally, that I've owned. No complaints.

The M400 is probably going to be sold again, so I'm weighing whether to swap its CF drive, install pfSense, and be done with it.
I realize this was a while ago, but do you recall what CPU you replaced the stock one with?

Thank you.
 
