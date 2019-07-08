WatchGuard M370

I was able to grab one of these in new condition on eBay this morning for less than $30. I anticipate the UTM license is expired for the unit, but I intend to install PFsense anyway. This is all for home lab work and ultimately a dedicated home appliance.
I have been shopping around for similar hardware (bidding on an M400) and am still waiting for arrival of T30 ordered over the weekend to experiment different configurations and topologies. I think I only intend to keep the best of the bunch and sell the rest.
I’m still puzzling over the price: Minus license expiration, why would the M370 be so very low? By WG’s own comparison page, it lacks SFP ports, but outperforms both the M400 and T30 and is a non-EOL product. Were there any outstanding issues with these?
https://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-products/appliances-compare/15016/1342/3592
Thanks!
