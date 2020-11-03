Watch Dogs Legion Benchmark Test & Performance Analysis - 30 Graphics Cards Tested

erek said: "DLSS works great to increase your FPS without a major loss in image quality. Personally, I find "DLSS Performance" the best choice, though the difference to "DLSS Quality" is minimal. "DLSS Ultra Performance," which is marketed as for use with 8K, looks terrible, though. Everything is super blurry, and you can feel how low-resolution the original image is. There's also very strong artifacting around moving objects with that setting—not recommended. The other settings work well, though. What's distracting at all DLSS levels is that the the blue-striped GPS indicator in the game world has some serious moire artifacts with DLSS enabled. Overall, I can still recommend DLSS since it's the easiest way to gain more performance while keeping high details.



Overall, I would expect much better performance optimizations from a title that has been in the making for so long. Ubisoft has nearly infinite resources—this is not a small developer/publisher. I'm also a bit surprised NVIDIA didn't push for a better raytracing implementation because RTX has to impress to convince people—once again, thanks to all those graphics settings we can play with, support for widescreen displays, and the ability to run uncapped FPS."



Nvidia didn't push for better RTX implementation because its probably DXR and coming to consoles. This is going to be how the future games come out I think. Where they will be straight DXR based and not really be focused totally on Nvidia hardware. Where they work on everything.