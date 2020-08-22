Wasabi Mango, Remember those?

So i think the first time I heard of the "Wasabi Mango" Perfect pixel monitors was here. It was around 4 years ago around the time when the cool kids on the [H]ardforums were finally adopting 55 inch Samsung high end televisions as pc monitors. Around that time, I dont know where it started, there was some hype about these wasabi mango IPS 4k monitors that you could get at 55 inches for right at 1000 us. There was debate about what the panels really were. Were they really IPS? Were they defective lg displays with packaging that was full of lies from Korea? Well I tok a risk and am still gaming on this beautiful IPS display 4 years later. When I completed my current build I was pleasantly surprised to find that AMD adrenaline drivers told me that every option in their suite was supported by this IPS monitor. Why am I telling you this boring story?



This forum moved on these displays first back in the day. 55 inches IPS 444chroma freesync 5ms response time 999 bucks(make sure you call Korea and insist on a wooden crate.) I love this screen and have no intentions of spending 5000 bucks to get something close to this. So you all tell me, what is the new wasabi mango out of Korea now at 120hz at 2 and 4k. Is it out there? It has been a while since we have seen a big gaming screen under 2000. Is there a new wasabi mango?>