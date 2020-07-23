Warhammer40k: Darktide (40k Vermintide)

Just announced for Xbox Series X and PC: Darktide, a 4 player co-op where you play as Inquistor Acolytes aka Guardsmen cannon fodder vs Chaos cultists in a hive city.
The devs are Fatshark, who made the Vermintide games so it has potential.
https://www.pcgamer.com/warhammer-40000-darktide-announced/
Steam page:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361210/Warhammer_40000_Darktide/
