Warhammer: Vermintide 2

I had no idea this game was coming out until my friend on Steam said something. A reveal of gameplay will be on October 17th not the actual game but that would be cool.
 
The groupies on Steam are kinda sick of RATS though so maybe they have something else in teh Warhammer universe like Orcs were mentioned or Lizards. You could make some pretty cool modern Day Lizard men and have them hiss and talk to you like in Ultima.

DqTsBcY.jpg
 
Looks good and not a RAT in sight =)
They really need to focus on good maps though that is what will bring the people in and back again.
 
Looks ok not a fan of the map though too much going on I mean the Horn in the first game was the perfect map I think they should clean it up a bit too much to look at and too dark. Game comes out Q1 2018
 
Open Beta with preorders will be February 28th the closed Beta is going on now I guess maybe someone uploaded something.
 
Ok looks really good but the gameplay is the same they really should of changed it up just more of the same.
I would of made a Left for Dead clone with cleaned up rats. I don't think I'm going to get the game because the gameplay was ok in the first but got repetitive like I said they should of changed it up doesn't look very fun I rather play Evolve now that game has some fun Multiplayer while it lasted.
 
Vermintide 2 Pre-Orders Now Eligible for Closed Test!
FEBRUARY 15 - [FATSHARK] HEDGE
Heroes!

We're excited today to welcome all Vermintide 2 pre-orders to the Closed Test!

That's right if you've pre-ordered Vermintide 2 and are awaiting it's arrival on March 8th, you can jump in to the latest test by installing the "Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Closed Test" app in your Steam Library!

You can provide feedback and bug reports in the following sub forums of the closed test group:

http://steamcommunity.com/app/737010/discussions/0/1693785669850410029/

BE SURE TO READ THE EULA WHEN INSTALLING THE CLOSED TEST - IT CONTAINS YOUR NDA.
  • DO NOT STREAM ON ANY PLATFORM, INCLUDING STEAM BROADCASTING
  • DO NOT DISTRIBUTE SCREENSHOTS, VIDEO, AUDIO OR ANY OTHER MEDIA OF THE GAME
  • DO NOT DISTRIBUTE INFORMATION ABOUT GAME CHARACTERS, ENEMIES, HEROES OR OTHERWISE
  • DO NOT DISTRIBUTE INFORMATION ABOUT GAME FEATURES AND CONTENT SUCH AS WEAPONS OR ABILITIES

This is not the exclusive pre-order beta, progress will be not be carried in to future betas.
2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
2,369
I tried the first one with high hopes, but something about it just felt terribly clunky. The movement just didn't feel right.

Also. Just do this is 40k already.
 
Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
11,142
The loot system was terrible in the first game.

It's RPG element is broken when you play through the whole game multiple times and you still have only mediocre gear. The loot drop at the end of each level is far to random, and with only one item per level as your prize - you're stuck getting low level junk over and over. That ruined long term replayability for me. Only the hardest of the hardcore will play a level more than a few times to continue to try to get the best loot. The first game seemed to expect you to play each level 50 times or something to get decent gear.

That being said ---

I enjoyed the co-op experience significantly enough to play it a couple times through, and will probably pick up this second one if my buddies do.
 
Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,615


Think I'll pass on this game I'm sure they put a good effort into making it but doesn't look very fun
1st game was a blast for the first year or so.....

I mean more Rats ect.....
 
Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,615


I don't even......intro was good for the level but everything after that is just pixel face filler.
Makes you appreciate good co-op games like Left for Dead 2 or even Evolve.
 
w35t

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 29, 2013
Messages
1,237
Have some buddies planning on playing this at a LAN a day after it comes out, decided to bite for that reason.

Didn't play the first one but this looks pretty good.
 
Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,615
1st one was pretty fun this looks overkill but I'm sure it's still fun for a while.
 
Icy006

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 4, 2004
Messages
76
I just gave this a try with three friends a few days ago. Holy crap this game is fun! Also gorgeous. We're not particularly good, but we did fine on the first one on normal difficulty. Here, we got our asses handed to us on the first few tries, on lower difficulty. Gotta get better at dodging.
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 29, 2013
Messages
1,237
I played for like 5 min and decided to stop and wait until my friends and I get together to play.

Those first 5 minutes felt like a Painkiller game to me, anyone else?
 
spaceman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 7, 2005
Messages
14,809
Painkiller is about right. I played the first one a bit. It has that and left for dead in it too. Enemies have varied attacks and you need to react accordingly. Still, the replayability is not great for me.
 
Etherton

Etherton

Will Bang for Poof
Joined
Aug 7, 2006
Messages
6,997
Watching my son play through some of it now. Great game so far! Have the graphics set to extreme and it's a beauty. Good stuff!
 
I

Icy006

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 4, 2004
Messages
76
Agreed on similarity to left for dead. Co-op is crazy fun with a good group of people.
 
Gorankar

Gorankar

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2000
Messages
10,727
It is essentially L4D with some light rpg elements set in the War Hammer Fantasy universe during the End Times, but it is still quite fun. I am liking it a little bit better than the first game, which I liked enough to sink 296 hours into.
 
Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,615
Gorankar said:
It is essentially L4D with some light rpg elements set in the War Hammer Fantasy universe during the End Times, but it is still quite fun. I am liking it a little bit better than the first game, which I liked enough to sink 296 hours into.
Click to expand...

Holy I only have 23 hours in the game and I thought I got my money's worth for the 1st game.
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
1,346
This game looks really cool. I'm pretty absorbed in FFXV at the moment, but this one is definitely next on the list.
 
Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
20,221
4 player co-op just sold me. I have brothers in law who like fantasy stuff and its hard to find a game we can all play together.
 
[L]imey

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 9, 2009
Messages
2,035
Just picked this up, will be looking to play late tonight. If anyone will be on after 8PST, send me your steam name and I'll happily join you. I had many hours in the first game, but getting to play Bardin as a Slayer... take my money please.
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
1,346
Really enjoying this game. Great for co-op with friends, but I do wish there was a bit more level variety. The color palette also seems pretty limited.
 
[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2000
Messages
10,727
What you get when opening commendation and level completion chests is still as random Ranald's Bones in the first game, with the familiar tome/grim mechanic for improving odds of colored loot. However power is determined by the average of your equipped gear, and the max power of your chest. It seems to fall within a few points either side of your average up to the max power of your chest. So it is prolly best not to open commendation chests right away. Commendation chests have a max power of 300. If you have all power 10 gear you will likely get gear in the power 5-20ish range. Better to use those recruit and veteran mission complete chests which max out at 100 and 200 respectively until you have gear at nearly 200 power to make it worth it to pop the commendation, champion, and legend chests that top out at 300. Always switch to your highest power gear, (even if you hate the traits), when you open boxes to maximise the power of what you get.

You can also farm commendation chest with the other characters. It doesn't matter which character you were using when you earned a crate. It only matters which character you are using when you open it. And the crafting follows the same power rules as the chests. If you have 150 average equipped gear power and craft a set of drakefire pistols, they will be in the vicinity of 150 power.
 
jiminator

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
11,618
Anyone still playing this game? I have maxed Sienna pyromancer, however she got a hard nerf to her beam staff. Have played only so far as champion, I think legendary is still a bit much for me. Especially with the nerf. Still I love the loot mechanics this game has. They get a lot of things right. Lot of flaws, still a very very enjoyable game. A lot of it seems pretty unfair, but succeeding despite that, just a very great feeling.
 
[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2000
Messages
10,727
Not caring too much for the beam staff nerf myself. I Switched to bolt and conflagrations for a few runs, bolt seems the way to go now for me. May level an elf next. Legendary is a bit much for me. Champion is rough enough most of the time. Even vet is hard if you are pubbing with idiots. I have noticed very little voice communication outside of my friends or the too serious type players.

Raising the vet loot chest cap from 200 to 300 was a mistake too imo.
 
[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
11,618
I still use the beam staff. The main benefits are with crits you can fill your health bar really fast, also overcharge is never an issue. It is no longer an OP role but allows for a very good supporting role.
 
[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2000
Messages
10,727
Yeah, even nerfed beam is still fine currently. Right now bolt is ok as well, fast attack on hordes using flaming skull to vent, one of my trinkets reduces cooldown too so you really can pretty much shoot at will. Charged attack works well for sniping elites, and boss killing. Conflag just doesn't cut it on anything above veteran. Though on veteran it certainly does deal with hordes, and being able to stagger an entire group of triggered stormvermin so your teammates can make short work of them is useful. I really am not caring for flame staff, or rather, I have not found a way to use it as effectively as the others. It's short range is a bit of a bother for for me.

As an aside, I really prefer the V1 overcharge semi loop to the straight line it is in V2. It was easier to notice when you were about to go boom.
 
