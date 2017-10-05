Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 16,615
I had no idea this game was coming out until my friend on Steam said something. A reveal of gameplay will be on October 17th not the actual game but that would be cool.
Last edited:
http://bloody-disgusting.com/news/3478987/jesper-kyd-returns-helm-score-vermintide-2/
They got the same guy back who did the music for the first game he has long track record of good music.
oooh I can't wait for this!
It is essentially L4D with some light rpg elements set in the War Hammer Fantasy universe during the End Times, but it is still quite fun. I am liking it a little bit better than the first game, which I liked enough to sink 296 hours into.