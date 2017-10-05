Warhammer: Vermintide 2

What you get when opening commendation and level completion chests is still as random Ranald's Bones in the first game, with the familiar tome/grim mechanic for improving odds of colored loot. However power is determined by the average of your equipped gear, and the max power of your chest. It seems to fall within a few points either side of your average up to the max power of your chest. So it is prolly best not to open commendation chests right away. Commendation chests have a max power of 300. If you have all power 10 gear you will likely get gear in the power 5-20ish range. Better to use those recruit and veteran mission complete chests which max out at 100 and 200 respectively until you have gear at nearly 200 power to make it worth it to pop the commendation, champion, and legend chests that top out at 300. Always switch to your highest power gear, (even if you hate the traits), when you open boxes to maximise the power of what you get.



You can also farm commendation chest with the other characters. It doesn't matter which character you were using when you earned a crate. It only matters which character you are using when you open it. And the crafting follows the same power rules as the chests. If you have 150 average equipped gear power and craft a set of drakefire pistols, they will be in the vicinity of 150 power.