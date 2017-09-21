Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

Hi, guys! Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is leaving Early Access today.



Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is a card-driven turn-based tactical game which features RPG elements, containing a single player campaign, survival and PvP modes. Win these battles using the arsenal of weapons, abilities and cunning of the sky warriors.
Steam: store.steampowered.com/app/553210
 
The only Warhammer universe game that I really liked recently was Vermintide that game was well worth the price.
Warhammer Online was also top notch because Mythic developed it never really got a chance to play it in 2008.
 
The only Warhammer universe game that I really liked recently was Vermintide that game was well worth the price.
Warhammer Online was also top notch because Mythic developed it never really got a chance to play it in 2008.
Total War: Warhammer is the shit.

I liked Warhammer Online as well, it should have done much better than it did - had a lot of great ideas at the time, a lot of which have been copied and integrated into more successful games now.

This game looks pretty interesting too....I worry about RNG though, I hear its one of those turn based games where cards dictate a lot of your actions.
 
card-driven
RPG elements
survival
