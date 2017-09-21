HusselKlaus
n00b
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2015
- Messages
- 31
Hi, guys! Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is leaving Early Access today.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is a card-driven turn-based tactical game which features RPG elements, containing a single player campaign, survival and PvP modes. Win these battles using the arsenal of weapons, abilities and cunning of the sky warriors.
Steam: store.steampowered.com/app/553210
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is a card-driven turn-based tactical game which features RPG elements, containing a single player campaign, survival and PvP modes. Win these battles using the arsenal of weapons, abilities and cunning of the sky warriors.
Steam: store.steampowered.com/app/553210