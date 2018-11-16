Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Finally had some time to play the game basically it's really hard core turn base it's pretty smooth once you get the upgrades and unlocks and specials you can use in battle for more damage or heals. I just unlocked 1 more Tech Priest so now I have 3 but there is like a 8 of them and different underlings to help you in battle or block attacks. There is a ton of text in the game you would be pretty demented to read all of itYou can't go in and just steamroll the game unless you know what your doing because there are adds during the game after you thought you have the turn base map cleared. upgrades and special are the key and hiding behind stuff if your low in Hit Points. If you fail the tutorial don't worry I couldn't get past the last stage either.