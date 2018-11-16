Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Armenius
X-COM style tactical strategy game set in the WH40K universe just released yesterday. It has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam right now.
Games Workshop seems to hand out the license like candy. On the one hand it's good that we get a glut of licensed games coming out on a regular basis. On the other a lot of them turn out to be not very good. This one looks and sounds like it's one of the good ones.like every four months another Warhmmer game comes out. I wonder if I could figure this game out leaning curve seems steep.