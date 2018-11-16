Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

X-COM style tactical strategy game set in the WH40K universe just released yesterday. It has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam right now.




 
like every four months another Warhmmer game comes out. I wonder if I could figure this game out leaning curve seems steep.
 
Games Workshop seems to hand out the license like candy. On the one hand it's good that we get a glut of licensed games coming out on a regular basis. On the other a lot of them turn out to be not very good. This one looks and sounds like it's one of the good ones.
 
It's 18.49 at CD keys now think I might pick it up I just like all the weird Alien sounds going on with the game.
 
I bit I heard that game is easy so that should help me out with all the choices and maybe be somewhat forgiving.
 
This game has a good story I like how you can't understand what the character are saying so you are forced to read the text.
20181129013218_1.jpg
 
A Warhammer-skinned Xcom is OK with me. Any opinions here yet?
 
Finally had some time to play the game basically it's really hard core turn base it's pretty smooth once you get the upgrades and unlocks and specials you can use in battle for more damage or heals. I just unlocked 1 more Tech Priest so now I have 3 but there is like a 8 of them and different underlings to help you in battle or block attacks. There is a ton of text in the game you would be pretty demented to read all of it :watching: You can't go in and just steamroll the game unless you know what your doing because there are adds during the game after you thought you have the turn base map cleared. upgrades and special are the key and hiding behind stuff if your low in Hit Points. If you fail the tutorial don't worry I couldn't get past the last stage either.

20190129121200_1.jpg
20190129124850_1.jpg
20190129133331_1.jpg
 
I like this game but I suck at it I had to change to from normal to casual only 13 hours in I lost about 5 hours one day but I was trying to figure out the game maybe for a hour or so. Don't forget to use the Canticles they help alot I have one that can heal 15 HP now big difference. I only have 3 tech priests though I seen a mission for so I could aquire another but failed it. Unless they limit the number you can have on casual I don't know. I can pretty much win every game on Casual unless I screw up bad.
20190613083603_1.jpg
20190613082446_1.jpg
 

I guess when the Awakening meter reaches 100% it's boss battle and game over but you can reduce the meter I'm not going to try lol last time I corrupted my game just looking for the save file.

Update: Just tried this lowered it from my 86% back down to 70%. I used the program Notepad++

https://notepad-plus-plus.org/download/v7.7.html
 
July 23rd for Heretek

Anyone on the fence this game just totally rocks.....
 
It does look good and it is on my list. Forcing myself to play my backlog of games I have bought but haven't played yet.
I'll pick this up at the fall or winter sale.
 
It's a short game but you can reset the timer and play longer with the glitch.
 
Next Week DLC hits awesome game thinking of picking up a Tech Priest statue and painting it.
 
I was wondering where the reviews came from the game is in Indi Gala's Humble monthly bundle.
 
I guess you have to start a new game for the DLC to work I didn't have it working yesterday I got the upgraded H+ Hertek version with the dlc AXE
But you have to play the game from the start as far as I know anyway which kinda sucks really it's a short game though you have two new Disciples that give our the Hertek missions.
 
Now that is what you call a Soundtrack might be excessive but it works you have the chimes in their like a old Minister would ring on holy day or whatever.
 
Finally decided to check this game out. (given the recent 40k kick I've been on)

I've gotta say thus far, I'm pretty impressed.

Why o why though didn't they include a tickbox to toggle Depth of Field??
 
Yeah I'm going to start a new game when time permits I hope the DLC is worth it or the Hertek missions are early on.
 
The Heretek DLC unlocks after you start a new game and do about X4 Necron deployments.
I tried the 1st Hertek mission but got my ass kicked because my guys were too low of level or I just suck.
So I just reloaded..... I really need to play this on my 27" monitor I tried it once but boxed it up again. I don't know anyone who has X3 monitors for different games on their desk using a 24" for this game.
20190809125825_1.jpg
 
I'm gonna bump this thread because this is a great work-from-home game (Shhhhhhhhhhh.....)

Super-easy to start/stop etc.

Definitely worth checking out if you dig strategy games and/or Warhammer 40k (y) (y)
 
