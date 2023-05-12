Warcraft 3?

jbltecnicspro
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2006
- Messages
- 8,537
Hey all, am currently playing Warcraft 2 and enjoying it. Eventually would like to try the third installation of the series.
Basically - I’m confused. I know of the reforged debacle and my question is. Can I just get a disc version of the game and play that? I have no interest in online play. From what I gathered if I got the disc I’d still have to upgrade to reforged. Is this true?
Basically - I’m confused. I know of the reforged debacle and my question is. Can I just get a disc version of the game and play that? I have no interest in online play. From what I gathered if I got the disc I’d still have to upgrade to reforged. Is this true?