Can't find a generic War Thunder thread, so figured I'd start one.



Been playing off and on for years, currently farming the US Air tree with the F-5C premium. Been having a great time, now that I know to take 20m fuel and the AIM-9s only. Not enough thrust to carry anything under the wings and maintain performance. The F-5C has shit acceleration, shit top speed, but the energy retention and AoA ability between M.85 and M.95 is very good. I've been accelerating to M.9, climbing to ~30k feet, and dropping in on the furball to pick up a kill or two before slithering away. Been able to average 2 kills per game in Realistic, which has given me major progress on unlocking the rest of the tree.



Almost to the F-5E which I can't wait to fly. Similar flying style but much more thrust and slightly better AIM-9s.