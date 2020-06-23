Wanting to build a new gaming rig minus the GPU.

1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc

Wanting basically a 4k 60Hz ultra high performance gaming rig for anything in the next 3 years. Am going to hold off for the RTX 3080 or 3090/3080ti for the graphics purchase and use an older GTX 970 for some indie games in the mean time. But I don't see any reason not build the rest of it right now.

Have been seeing the i7-10700k is the way to go, that more than 8 cores won't matter.

Wanting a spacious case, these graphics cards and what not are hella-long these days.





2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?

$1800 tops, yes. This budget doesn't include the GPU



3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible

Columbus, OH, USA. I do live near a Microcenter



4) What exact parts do you need for that budget?

+CPU & CPU Cooler

+Motherboard

+RAM

+SSD 1 TB minimum

+Power Supply

+Case

+Wifi card, if not on mobo

+Sound card for audiophile grade headphones (more than 2 channels doesn't matter)



5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.

Monitor, keyboard, mouse, speakers, headset



6) Will you be overclocking?

I will consider it if it's worthwhile.



7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?

27" LG 4k HDR IPS panel, 60 Hz

I'd consider upgrading to a higher frame rate 4k monitor, if it's 27-32"



8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?

(Everything minus the GPU) - Within a week



9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.

Nothing out of the ordinary



10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If yes, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?

No I need Win 10, is there a reason to get Pro over Home?