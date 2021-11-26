Want new monitor

I only play PUBG, but rant to move up from my BenQ monitor. Right now it’s a 24”1080p and 144hz. I have a 1070ti and would like a 2k montitor. I play on medium settings, and sometimes switch to low depending on the map. I just want something that is more crisp.



Any recommendations on a good 24”-27”? I’m not sure how much I’d like as 27” monitor, but I’m willing to give it a try. I know my 1070ti might be a little handicapped with the higher resolution, but I could upgrade that down the road if needed.





Price range under or around $400. I’ve been out of the loop on hardware for so long they I really don’t know what is good anymore.





Thanks.