Want new monitor

I only play PUBG, but rant to move up from my BenQ monitor. Right now it’s a 24”1080p and 144hz. I have a 1070ti and would like a 2k montitor. I play on medium settings, and sometimes switch to low depending on the map. I just want something that is more crisp.

Any recommendations on a good 24”-27”? I’m not sure how much I’d like as 27” monitor, but I’m willing to give it a try. I know my 1070ti might be a little handicapped with the higher resolution, but I could upgrade that down the road if needed.


Price range under or around $400. I’ve been out of the loop on hardware for so long they I really don’t know what is good anymore.


Thanks.
 
After gaming on an 48" OLED, my 32" feels tiny, which felt giant after gaming on my old 27". Be very careful with upgrades, there is no way back. :D
 
Best buy has a lg ultragear 27 inch 144hz 1920x1080p gsync free sync monitor for 200. It's ips so it looks really nice.

I think they also have a 32 inch 1440p version for 250. I haven't tried that one though.
 
Didn’t see these replies until now. I thought this thread was just going to be overlooked, so I went and bought a Dell S2721DGF. Best Buy had same day shipping, so I took advantage of that. So far I really love how clear the monitor looks. What I don’t like is his BAM in your face things are. It almost seems overwhelming at times because of that. I barely had it a day, so I’m going to keep it for now and give it a try for a week or two. If I feel like it’s too much I’ll return it and get me a nice 1080p monitor.
 
Anything over 25" is too big for me look into a Adjustable stand VA panel Vertical Alignment it will blow any IPS and TN out if the water. I have a Asus Tuf VG24V Dell makes a good VA monitor its only like 150.00 the 240hz monitors are the way to go but most all if them are IPS which just gives me eyestrain VA is really easy on the eyes and has high contrast and black levels are better.
 
