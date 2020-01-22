walwalka's FS/FT thread

Prices are OBO. Early 2019 Razer Blade stealth 4K touch Core i7 8565u 16GB Memory 512GB NVMe SSD Nvidia MX 150 4GB(25w TDP) 4K touchscreen Couple small nicks in the chassis above the left USB, screen is perfect. Comes with original charger and 1 year of Best Buy accidental and repair coverage. Asking $1300 obo shipped. Trade for 512GB current generation 11in iPad Pro with second gen pencil and case. Will consider 12.9 and 256gb models. Stickers will be peeled prior to shipping. {} {} {} {} https://www.heatware.com/u/83007/to