walwalka's FS/FT thread

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by walwalka, Dec 3, 2015.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Dec 3, 2015 #1
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Prices are OBO.

    Early 2019 Razer Blade stealth 4K touch

    Core i7 8565u
    16GB Memory
    512GB NVMe SSD
    Nvidia MX 150 4GB(25w TDP)
    4K touchscreen

    Couple small nicks in the chassis above the left USB, screen is perfect.

    Comes with original charger and 1 year of Best Buy accidental and repair coverage.

    Asking $1300 obo shipped. Trade for 512GB current generation 11in iPad Pro with second gen pencil and case. Will consider 12.9 and 256gb models.

    Stickers will be peeled prior to shipping.
    AE8A456B-EB51-4994-867A-7CC24BE6B586.jpeg 01649402-6940-40A6-A52D-046B552399D5.jpeg F4FB580F-307B-4A97-9606-B0E6376A309E.jpeg 31BDFF3C-FCC8-41B4-BDC7-43582E6925DA.jpeg

    https://www.heatware.com/u/83007/to
     
    Last edited: Jan 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM
    walwalka, Dec 3, 2015
    walwalka, Dec 3, 2015
    #1
  2. Dec 4, 2015 #2
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 4, 2015
    walwalka, Dec 4, 2015
    #2
  3. Dec 6, 2015 #3
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 6, 2015
    walwalka, Dec 6, 2015
    #3
  4. Dec 7, 2015 #4
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 7, 2015
    walwalka, Dec 7, 2015
    #4
  5. Dec 8, 2015 #5
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 8, 2015
    walwalka, Dec 8, 2015
    #5
  6. Dec 28, 2015 #6
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 28, 2015
    walwalka, Dec 28, 2015
    #6
  7. Dec 29, 2015 #7
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 29, 2015
    walwalka, Dec 29, 2015
    #7
  8. Jan 3, 2016 #8
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    bump Price lowered
     
    walwalka, Jan 3, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 3, 2016
    #8
  9. Jan 6, 2016 #9
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump. New
     
    walwalka, Jan 6, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 6, 2016
    #9
  10. Jan 7, 2016 #10
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 7, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 7, 2016
    #10
  11. Jan 8, 2016 #11
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 8, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 8, 2016
    #11
  12. Jan 8, 2016 #12
    ninjacore

    ninjacore Gawd

    Messages:
    611
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2013
    Go Vikings! ;)
     
    ninjacore, Jan 8, 2016
    ninjacore, Jan 8, 2016
    #12
  13. Jan 9, 2016 #13
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 9, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 9, 2016
    #13
  14. Jan 10, 2016 #14
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 10, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 10, 2016
    #14
  15. Jan 19, 2016 #15
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 19, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 19, 2016
    #15
  16. Jan 20, 2016 #16
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 20, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 20, 2016
    #16
  17. Jan 22, 2016 #17
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 22, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 22, 2016
    #17
  18. Jan 24, 2016 #18
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 24, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 24, 2016
    #18
  19. Jan 25, 2016 #19
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump. Price lowered
     
    walwalka, Jan 25, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 25, 2016
    #19
  20. Jan 25, 2016 #20
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Jan 25, 2016
    walwalka, Jan 25, 2016
    #20
  21. Jan 31, 2017 #21
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    New Item
     
    walwalka, Jan 31, 2017
    walwalka, Jan 31, 2017
    #21
  22. Feb 1, 2017 #22
    stinger608

    stinger608 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,415
    Joined:
    Sep 13, 2009
    stinger608, Feb 1, 2017
    stinger608, Feb 1, 2017
    #22
  23. Dec 1, 2017 #23
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 1, 2017
    walwalka, Dec 1, 2017
    #23
  24. Dec 2, 2017 #24
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 2, 2017
    walwalka, Dec 2, 2017
    #24
  25. Dec 3, 2017 #25
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 3, 2017
    walwalka, Dec 3, 2017
    #25
  26. Dec 6, 2017 #26
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Dec 6, 2017
    walwalka, Dec 6, 2017
    #26
  27. Aug 14, 2018 #27
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 14, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 14, 2018
    #27
  28. Aug 15, 2018 #28
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 15, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 15, 2018
    #28
  29. Aug 16, 2018 #29
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 16, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 16, 2018
    #29
  30. Aug 17, 2018 #30
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 17, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 17, 2018
    #30
  31. Aug 17, 2018 #31
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 17, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 17, 2018
    #31
  32. Aug 18, 2018 #32
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 18, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 18, 2018
    #32
  33. Aug 20, 2018 #33
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Some items sold, will upload new pictures today of remaining items.
     
    walwalka, Aug 20, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 20, 2018
    #33
  34. Aug 21, 2018 #34
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 21, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 21, 2018
    #34
  35. Aug 22, 2018 #35
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 22, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 22, 2018
    #35
  36. Aug 26, 2018 #36
    Danny Dawg

    Danny Dawg [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,746
    Joined:
    Nov 5, 2008
    Bump for looking. PM sent.
     
    Danny Dawg, Aug 26, 2018
    Danny Dawg, Aug 26, 2018
    #36
  37. Aug 28, 2018 #37
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Aug 28, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 28, 2018
    #37
  38. Aug 31, 2018 #38
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump prices lowered
     
    walwalka, Aug 31, 2018
    walwalka, Aug 31, 2018
    #38
  39. Aug 31, 2018 #39
    Durvelle27

    Durvelle27 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,318
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2012
    Pm
     
    Last edited: Aug 31, 2018
    Durvelle27, Aug 31, 2018
    Durvelle27, Aug 31, 2018
    #39
  40. Sep 1, 2018 #40
    walwalka

    walwalka 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,463
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2006
    Bump
     
    walwalka, Sep 1, 2018
    walwalka, Sep 1, 2018
    #40
Page 1 of 2