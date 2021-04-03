Wall-Mounted SFF PC - Work in Progress

Barbarian_PT

Hello guys.

I've always been a fan of SFF systems and due to some lack of space I decided to build a wall mounted PC with my old and modest Desktop. It is still a work in progress, but I'm quite happy with my achievements so far and I would like to share with you what I got so far. Hope you like, please be kind because it is a low budget project. Open to share some experience and receive advice!

 
jrobdog

I'm a fan of wall mount also, have you considered a black bracket above the io for motherboard and pcie areas? It might be a cheap way to hide the cabling.
 
Barbarian_PT

No, not yet... The cables should go to the back right after they leave the Motherboard, but I haven't made that cut yet. The PCIe looks ugly because I had to buy a 90 degree adapter because my riser cable was to short. That light blue looks really bad there. The cables should be all black and that space between the GPU and PSU is for mountung the SSD and the HDD.

I believe a picture is better for the details:
DSCF2252.jpg
 
