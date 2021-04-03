Wall-Mounted SFF PC - Work in Progress

Barbarian_PT
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 21, 2012
- Messages
- 141
Hello guys.
I've always been a fan of SFF systems and due to some lack of space I decided to build a wall mounted PC with my old and modest Desktop. It is still a work in progress, but I'm quite happy with my achievements so far and I would like to share with you what I got so far. Hope you like, please be kind because it is a low budget project. Open to share some experience and receive advice!
I've always been a fan of SFF systems and due to some lack of space I decided to build a wall mounted PC with my old and modest Desktop. It is still a work in progress, but I'm quite happy with my achievements so far and I would like to share with you what I got so far. Hope you like, please be kind because it is a low budget project. Open to share some experience and receive advice!