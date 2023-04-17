Waiting for quantum computers to arrive, software engineers get creative

erek
With the advent of AI being ubiquitous now comes the Quantum Computing Hype cycle
"Lacking quantum computers that customers can use today to get an advantage over classical computers, these startups are developing a new breed of software inspired by algorithms used in quantum physics, a branch of science that studies the fundamental building blocks of nature.
Once too big for conventional computers, these algorithms are finally being put to work thanks to today's powerful artificial intelligence chips, industry executives told Reuters.
QC Ware, a software startup that has raised more than $33 million and initially focused only on software that could run on quantum computers, said it needed to change tack and find a solution for clients today until the future quantum machines arrive."
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...e-software-engineers-get-creative-2023-04-17/
