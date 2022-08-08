W10 slow search silliness

when I open a window of a folder that is full of 2mb BMP images, the displaying of the thumbnails is REALLY slow, and it takes minutes for the icons to arrange themselves in order.
it seems to be reading the files and doing some indexing. once it gets done it runs fine, but the next folder repeats the process.
this happens every restart.
and is getting quite annoying, wait for every folder I access to index, again.
I totally gave up on the search function in explorer, it is deadly slow.
the harddrives are 7500 rpm type that reach 200mbs, transferring between them, regularly.

does windows really suck that bad or am I missing something basic ?

10700k, 32gb
 
under drive properties, is indexing on? under drive clean up, is "thumbnails" not ticked?
 
pendragon1 said:
under drive properties, is indexing on?
"Allow files on this drive to have contents indexed in addition to file properties " box is checked for all drives.

started a search for "drive cleanup" @1532 @ 1543 the completed bar has not cleared the x in the address bar,@1553 it is 3 pixels short of clearing the x.
this is where I usually hang up search attempt in windows.

I am not finding the drive cleanup function ???
disc cleanup doesn't mention thumbnails
 
