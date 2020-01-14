Vsync on/off VS Max Frames option... very quick Q?

So, maybe im like 5 years behind times when it comes to vsync/gsync/freesync, etc.... But I was on a mission today to figure out why my 3950x pc @ 4.5ghz and 2080Ti where stuttering/playing choppy AF on my only 2 games I play (both ubisoft titles) Farcry 5/new dawn and Ghost recon Wildlands / breakpoint.... I have always thought playing with vsync was the best way to play as it makes your GPU work less, keeps heat down, lower temps, etc.... Since i use a 144hz panel thought that was a smart idea.... Yes, for the most part both games play very smooth, but there is always some sort of stutter and BAD hitching (really hard to explain, but hopefully you can understand what im saying) so I decided to go into nvida's CP, go to both games profiles, set Vsync to "application controlled" go into both games and set vsync to "OFF" BUT.......... enable MAX FRAMES to 144.... BAM!! Butter game play. Why tho, what is different by doing this as apposed to just plain old enabling vsync? Ghost recon plays so smooth now, it very enjoyable. SO I guess now the best way with current games is to disable vsync, but enable option to set max frames to monitors refresh rate??....