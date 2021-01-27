vSan performance

Im new to vSan and am doing this in my Lab as a learning experience.

I currently have a FreeNas environment with the following specs within FreeNas and get about 1 to 1.1 GB's in read and writes.
- 500GB SSD's in mirror Fdev x8
- intel Optane as log
freenas.png


for vSan, I have the following across 3 hosts and get about 1.6 read and 300ish write.
- 1x NVME 256GB (with high performance turned on) as cache
- 3x 500GB Sata drives
vsan.png


see attached pics. Look correct?
 
