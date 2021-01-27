vSan performance

Im new to vSan and am doing this in my Lab as a learning experience.I currently have a FreeNas environment with the following specs within FreeNas and get about 1 to 1.1 GB's in read and writes.- 500GB SSD's in mirror Fdev x8- intel Optane as logfor vSan, I have the following across 3 hosts and get about 1.6 read and 300ish write.- 1x NVME 256GB (with high performance turned on) as cache- 3x 500GB Sata drivessee attached pics. Look correct?