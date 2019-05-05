VPN is slow

IceDigger
I have a vpn going from my work to home network. Using the built in openvpn on my Asus RT-AC68U router.
I have a 150/150 connection at work and I have a 1000/1000 connection at home.
When I connect in to the work network I average around 4MB/s from moving files from my work server to home.
Attached is the config for the routers openvpn settings.
Any recommendations on the settings?
