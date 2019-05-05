VPN is slow

Open VPN is single core, and the old ARM cores in these routers are not fast to begin with. So as other said it is probably the router speed as the #1 culprit. #2 culprit would be the windows file transfer will never really max out a connection across the internet either so you are losing some speed there too.



Using a 2.4GHz Kaby Lake CPU with hardware accelerated AES I am able to max out my connection speed of 75mb/s over VPN. I dont know how much higher it could go as my internet speed is already reached. So it is possible to get more speed than the 40~mb/s you have right now, you just need to have the right setup.