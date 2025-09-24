  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
VPN client and port forwarding question

If I run a VPN client on my PC and connect to an server that supports port-forwarding, so I need to setup a port-forward on my actual router as well?
I thought that I should not need to, since this would be handled between the VPN server and client, but just checking.
I noticed that my qbittorrent client rarely uploads unless I'm actively downloading the torrent.

My qbittorrent settings does not require encryption for the connections, so I don't think this would be a factor.

Just in case it plays a factor, my setup is:
Internet <--> BGW-320 <--> Router <--> PC

AT&T Fiber using the BGW-320 modem, in which I have to enable IP Passthrough mode.
Behind the BGW-320, I have my GL.inet router
From what I can tell, IP Passthrough mode behaves similarly placing my router in the DMZ zone. It does not act like a bridge, since my Router is given an internal 192.168.X IP address from the BGW-320, as opposed to a real-world IP address.

I am running ProtonVPN.
 
