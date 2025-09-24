VPN client and port forwarding question

If I run a VPN client on my PC and connect to an server that supports port-forwarding, so I need to setup a port-forward on my actual router as well?

I thought that I should not need to, since this would be handled between the VPN server and client, but just checking.

I noticed that my qbittorrent client rarely uploads unless I'm actively downloading the torrent.



My qbittorrent settings does not require encryption for the connections, so I don't think this would be a factor.



Just in case it plays a factor, my setup is:

Internet <--> BGW-320 <--> Router <--> PC



AT&T Fiber using the BGW-320 modem, in which I have to enable IP Passthrough mode.

Behind the BGW-320, I have my GL.inet router

From what I can tell, IP Passthrough mode behaves similarly placing my router in the DMZ zone. It does not act like a bridge, since my Router is given an internal 192.168.X IP address from the BGW-320, as opposed to a real-world IP address.



I am running ProtonVPN.