Vote: DC'er of the Month: March 2024

I vote for ...

  • Holdolin

    Votes: 6 100.0%

  • colinstu

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
  • This poll will close: .
Hey Holdolin and colinstu -

Is there any chance of some good natured ribbing, gentle trash talk, or memes?

[H]ard OCP DC sub-forum used to be known for such things way in the past.

I am probably living in the past!
 
Hehe, any chance of trash talking? I guess you haven't met me...retired sailor that other sailors repeatedly said 'just aint right'. Yep, I'll trash talk ya, right after I trash ya in whatever computational contest we have :p
 
